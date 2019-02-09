



– On February 5, families around the world take part in the celebrations for Lunar New Year. To kick off the 15 days of celebration, Chinese families gather at home or at a favorite restaurant on New Year’s Eve for a reunion dinner, often featuring noodles for longevity, fish for prosperity and dumplings for wealth.

If you’re looking for a feast to celebrate the Year of the Pig with friends and family, Hoodline has crunched the numbers to find the top Chinese restaurants in Denver, based on Yelp ratings and our own methodology. Happy Lunar New Year!

1. Hong Kong Cafe

Topping the list is Hong Kong Cafe. Located at 10890 E. Dartmouth Ave., Suite C, in Kennedy, the cafe and Chinese spot is the highest rated Chinese restaurant in Denver, boasting 4.5 stars out of 440 reviews on Yelp.

2. Fortune Wok To Table

Next up is the Cherry Creek’s Fortune Wok to Table, situated at 2817 E. Third Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 155 reviews on Yelp, the Chinese spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Pepper Asian Bistro

City Park’s Pepper Asian Bistro, located at 2831 E. Colfax Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Asian fusion, Chinese and Thai spot four stars out of 460 reviews.

4. Saigon Bowl

Saigon Bowl, a Vietnamese and Chinese spot in Westwood, is another go-to, with four stars out of 405 Yelp reviews. Head over to 333 S. Federal Blvd., Suite 134, to see for yourself.

5. Pepper Asian Bistro II

Over in Highland, check out Pepper Asian Bistro II, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 114 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Chinese, Asian fusion and Thai spot at 3759 Lipan St.

Article provided by Hoodline.