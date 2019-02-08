



— The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is holding a hiring event on Saturday, Feb. 9 at Denver International Airport. The TSA is hoping to recruit full- and part-time Transportation Security Officers (TSOs) to work at the airport. Starting pay is $18.70 per hour, with opportunities for pay increases after six months.

This “fast track” hiring event allows applicants to participate in an accelerated hiring process by first attending an information session and then completing multiple application steps in one day.

Applicants must:

Be 18 years or older

Be a US citizen or national

Have a high school diploma, GED or security experience equivalent

Have two valid forms of state or federal identification

Information sessions on Saturday are scheduled at 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 110 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. at TSA Offices at 3855 Lewiston St. in Aurora. Parking at the building is free.

Information sessions, plus the preliminary hiring components, can take between three and five hours, so TSA recommends arriving early in the day.

During the hiring event, TSA officials will discuss the duties of a TSO and the application process — as well as benefits, which include paid leave, health care plans for full- and part-time employees and 401k coverage.

After the information sessions, those who are interested in pursuing employment with TSA may be eligible to take a computer-based aptitude test and participate in a structured interview. Candidates who successfully complete all components will leave with a medical kit.

Applicants also will need to undergo a medical exam and drug screen at a later date.

Applicants can apply for the positions on-site, but are encouraged to apply early at https://hraccess.tsa.dhs.gov/hraccess/index.html. Interested individuals may also call 877-872-7990 with any questions.