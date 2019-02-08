



– For the second day in a row temperatures fell below zero in northeast Colorado. One of the coldest spots was near Woodrow, about 100 miles east-northeast of Denver in Morgan County, where the air temperature hit 20 degrees below zero.

In fact according to the National Weather Service in Boulder, many locations recorded temperatures in the top 10 coldest on record for the dates of February 7 and 8.

Record low temperatures were broken or tied at a few NWS Cooperative Observer sites yesterday or this morning (a couple have a relatively short historical record). Low temperatures at a number of these locations were among the top coldest 10 on record for Feb 7th or 8th. #cowx pic.twitter.com/3honIr3t9A — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) February 8, 2019

