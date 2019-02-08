  • CBS4On Air

By Chris Spears
Filed Under:Arctic Blast, Bitter Cold, Colorado Weather, Denver Weather, Record Low Temperatures


DENVER (CBS4) – For the second day in a row temperatures fell below zero in northeast Colorado. One of the coldest spots was near Woodrow, about 100 miles east-northeast of Denver in Morgan County, where the air temperature hit 20 degrees below zero.

In fact according to the National Weather Service in Boulder, many locations recorded temperatures in the top 10 coldest on record for the dates of February 7 and 8.

RELATED: Denver Weather: Check Out This List Of Sub-Zero Lows Thursday Morning

