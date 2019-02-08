



From dancing like it’s 1999 to your favorite super heroes carved in ice, here are four fun things to do this weekend in Colorado.

Steamboat Winter Carnival

Embrace Steamboat’s western heritage and celebrate winter sports all weekend long at the annual Winter Carnival. Today through Sunday, head to Howelsen Hill and Lincoln Avenue for a schedule full of events.

The Winter Carnival celebrates 106 years of helping residents cope with cabin fever. It’s $10 to attend.

Cripple Creek Ice Festival

Head to Cripple Creek today through next Sunday for the 12th Annual Ice Festival.

Watch the “super heroes” theme take shape as artists carve big blocks into beautiful works of art.

Browse sculptures, take a ride down the ice slide, and enjoy live music. It’s a free, all ages event.

80’s/90’s Dance

Bring out your best outfit from the 80’s and 90’s, inflate your hair, and roll out for a righteous night of drinks, dancing, and fun!

The decade dance is back at the Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space museum Saturday. This all-ages event features an arcade, food, and break dancing fun. Tickets start at $25.

Denver Firefighters Museum

Check out the Denver Firefighters Museum for free this weekend! Admission is free Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Walk around the museum and discover 150 years of firefighting history.

Hop on the department’s 1953 fire engine and learn about this historic landmark.