



– Coming together for Make-a-Wish Colorado has become an annual tradition for Mountain Vista High School. This year, their philanthropy included a live wrestling match in the school.

In 2018, they raised $158,000 for the organization. This year, the students hope to beat that number and help even more Colorado wish kids.

In addition to raising money, they also get a Wish Kid. This year it is 6-year-old Chad Isaacs.

His father Cody says Chad loves wrestling, “We record it every Monday and Tuesday night, he won’t watch it without me.”

Chad’s make-a-wish was to be a Wish Warrior.

“Being the Wish Warrior is being someone strong who’s not sick, who gets to fight, who gets to battle; it’s being a kid,” said Mountain Vista High School student body president Maya Winslow.

She has been helping put together this special wish event that was also a school-wide assembly: A wrestling match, for Chad, featuring Rocky Mountain Pro wrestlers.

“I looked at him and I said, ‘Are you ready to go? Are you ready to go battle? And immediately his face lit up, he threw his fist in the air and he said, ‘I’m ready for my match, I’m going to go win.’”

Chad, who has struggled with a disease that affects his muscles and is recovering from cancer, gets the pin and the championship belt.

“That one moment, when everyone comes together for one common goal and one common cause it’s a really cool feeling and the gym is vibrating and oh my gosh, you can just feel the energy. It’s so cool,” said Maya.

For Chad and for his family, it was everything.

“Thank you for everything and for showing him the love he deserves,” said Cody.

“Thank you and I love you!” said Chad.