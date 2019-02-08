  • CBS4On Air

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – Several people witnessed a large fireball traveling high in the sky over Colorado early Thursday evening. It left a smoke trail that lasted for several minutes according to reports.

(credit: KKTV)

A CBS4 viewer in Morrison emailed and said, “I just saw a meteor fall over the western side of town. I was looking west. It left a contrail and was big. ”

The following video was submitted to our partners at KKTV in Colorado Springs. You can see the fireball just to the left of the traffic light.

Cloudbait Observatory says the fireball occurred at 6:13 pm and was widely seen in Colorado, especially along the Front Range. It was also witnessed by people in Utah, New Mexico and Wyoming according to the American Meteor Society.

Preliminary analysis from the Cloudbait Observatory indicates the fireball was likely overhead in the area around Ridgway and Ouray, Colorado. Scientists are still working to determine more information about the path of travel where it may have landed.

