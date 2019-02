BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A large fire broke out at Arthur Grain Mill in Brighton on Friday morning.

Fire crews were spraying the fire with hoses but it didn’t appear to be doing much good.

Firefighters are asking people to avoid the location, which is near the intersection of North Main Street and Denver Street.

Firefighters said the building was vacant.