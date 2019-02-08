  • CBS4On Air

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Animal control officers were called out to capture an unusual suspect in a dog attack in Jefferson County this week. Fortunately, the alleged attacker — an escaped hawk — didn’t have much of a get-away plan.

“Animal Control Officer Hubrecht caught this goshawk after it escaped from its owner and attacked a dog,” officials stated on the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office page.

 

(credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

“Officer Hubrecht was able to capture the bird pretty easily since it had perched on this toy truck in an unusual getaway attempt,” officials stated.

(credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

Officials said both the dog and the raptor are OK.

 

