JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Animal control officers were called out to capture an unusual suspect in a dog attack in Jefferson County this week. Fortunately, the alleged attacker — an escaped hawk — didn’t have much of a get-away plan.

“Animal Control Officer Hubrecht caught this goshawk after it escaped from its owner and attacked a dog,” officials stated on the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office page.

“Officer Hubrecht was able to capture the bird pretty easily since it had perched on this toy truck in an unusual getaway attempt,” officials stated.

Officials said both the dog and the raptor are OK.