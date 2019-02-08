



– Denver Public Schools and the teachers’ union didn’t reach an agreement on Friday night. Both sides plan to return to the negotiating table on Saturday at 1 p.m. days before the planned teachers strike on Monday.

The Denver Classroom Teachers Association is scheduled to start striking on Monday.

Tonight, we met w/ the DCTA leadership to continue negotiating. It was a productive conversation. DPS shared a proposal, DCTA gave us feedback and we committed to return tomorrow to continue working. This is how we will avert a strike–by staying at the table to get an agreement. — DenverPublicSchools (@DPSNewsNow) February 9, 2019

Negotiations were set to continue on Saturday just three days after the governor and the Department of Labor and Employment announced it would not intervene in the process. Gov. Jared Polis pointed out at a news conference on Wednesday that the two sides are only $300 apart in their proposals for starting teacher pay. He believes the district and the union are close to a deal and can reach one without a strike.

The latest proposal from DPS to the Denver Teachers Classroom Association is on the DPS website along with resources for families.

LINK: Denver Public Schools