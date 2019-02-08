FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) — Colorado State University has agreed to sell the property which once housed Hughes Stadium for $10 million. The property will be developed in to at least 600, and no more than 700, family homes.

CSU’s Board of Governors selected Lennar Colorado, LLC, to develop the 161 acre property in western Fort Collins. CSU cited Lennar’s openness to creating affordable housing as a contributing factor to their selection.

In a release, CSU’s staff said the neighborhoods on the property would be completed in the next five years.

Prior to the sale agreement, CSU paid more than $4.2 million toward demolition of the stadium, and reclamation. Today, the property shows no sign of the once-iconic 50-year-old bowl.

CSU demolished Hughes Stadium after completing a brand new on-campus stadium, which was completed in 2017.