Even with temperatures in the single digits…

Even with snow and ice present on roads and bike paths…

A fair number of cyclists hit the streets Friday for Winter Bike to Work Day.

The event is hosted annually by Way to Go, a program of DRCOG, a coalition of regional governments in Colorado that work together to provide transportation solutions and other services.

“Riding during winter can be intimidating, but don’t let the cold stop you from torching calories, saving money and reducing your carbon footprint,” the group wrote in preparation for the event.

Breakfast stations for participants were set up in several areas in in Denver, including one at 15th Street and Cleveland Place.

Bike commuter David Pulsipher told CBS4 there that he was glad to have the company after his bitter ride in the morning.

“I’m a year round bike commuter. I love riding my bike,” he said. “Even if it freezes my beard.”

Pulsipher makes a 14 mile commute from Littleton to downtown Denver for work every day.

“I think it’s really great — anything they can do to encourage people to ride their bike is awesome.”

Last year, our region had the second highest participation for Winter Bike to Work Day.

Way to Go has the following tips if you head out for a ride in wintry conditions:

– Stay warm, stay safe. Proper gear, clothing and a few safety precautions can make or break a successful commute. Check out these tips on safe cycling and how to dress for a winter ride.

– Plan ahead. Map out a safe route using bike lanes or multipurpose trails, and give it a test ride over the weekend when there’s no pressure to get to work on time.

– Enlist a friend. Having a built-in bike buddy will make the ride more fun. Also, safety in numbers means you’re more visible when sharing the road with cars.

– Have fun! Biking anywhere is guaranteed to make you feel like a kid again. Hop on, and arrive to work feeling pumped, energized and ready to tackle the day.

