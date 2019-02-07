SCHOOL CLOSINGSCheck out the list of school closings & delays across Colorado
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:mobile apps, Wells Fargo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Wells Fargo is reporting a nationwide outage on its website and mobile app. The company tweeted Thursday morning to apologize to customers who may be experiencing an issue.

An hour later, the company issued another brief statement that did not provide any specific details about the cause of the outage or how long it might last.

“We’re experiencing a systems issue that is causing intermittent outages, and we’re working to restore services as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience,” Wells Fargo tweeted just after 8 a.m.

Users took to Twitter to report the outage.  Many also said their debit cards were not working — and they couldn’t access their accounts by phone, either.

There’s no word from Wells Fargo about when the issue will be resolved.

This is the second time this month Wells Fargo customers have experienced issues. On Feb. 1, the company also reported an outage.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s