PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Wells Fargo is reporting a nationwide outage on its website and mobile app. The company tweeted Thursday morning to apologize to customers who may be experiencing an issue.
An hour later, the company issued another brief statement that did not provide any specific details about the cause of the outage or how long it might last.
“We’re experiencing a systems issue that is causing intermittent outages, and we’re working to restore services as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience,” Wells Fargo tweeted just after 8 a.m.
Users took to Twitter to report the outage. Many also said their debit cards were not working — and they couldn’t access their accounts by phone, either.
There’s no word from Wells Fargo about when the issue will be resolved.
This is the second time this month Wells Fargo customers have experienced issues. On Feb. 1, the company also reported an outage.