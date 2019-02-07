PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Wells Fargo is reporting a nationwide outage on its website and mobile app. The company tweeted Thursday morning to apologize to customers who may be experiencing an issue.

We apologize to our customers who may be experiencing an issue with our online banking and mobile app. Thanks for your patience while we research this issue. If you are impacted, please check back here for updates. — Wells Fargo (@WellsFargo) February 7, 2019

An hour later, the company issued another brief statement that did not provide any specific details about the cause of the outage or how long it might last.

“We’re experiencing a systems issue that is causing intermittent outages, and we’re working to restore services as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience,” Wells Fargo tweeted just after 8 a.m.

Users took to Twitter to report the outage. Many also said their debit cards were not working — and they couldn’t access their accounts by phone, either.

It’s too early in the morning for Wells Fargo to be ruining people’s lives. Mobile app … down. Website account access… down. Account access by phone… down. Folks cards are getting declined. ATMs are screwed up. I’m almost shamed to admit that I still bank with them. — Lynne Jones (@SeventyElle) February 7, 2019

My card acting funny, can’t get access to the app, and customer service doesn’t seem to be answering the phone. What’s going on #WellsFargo?? It’s too early for this nonsense! — Austin⚡️ (@austin3000__) February 7, 2019

@Ask_WellsFargo everything is down. Called 800# and spoke to Michelle. It seems that she has been dealing with some really angry customers, so she answered my call with a hilarious ready speech about how WF is well aware of the issue. I’m dying & no longer angry. #thanksMichelle — 🇬🇹Tired, just tired 🇵🇷 (@Carajoboricua) February 7, 2019

Hey @Ask_WellsFargo it's a little unsettling when not only are the #wellsfargo website & app malfunctioning and debit cards aren't working, but you also don't have any front end message on your site or even a tweet acknowledging there's an issue. #wheresmymoney — Leigh Critzer (@leighcritzer) February 7, 2019

There’s no word from Wells Fargo about when the issue will be resolved.

This is the second time this month Wells Fargo customers have experienced issues. On Feb. 1, the company also reported an outage.