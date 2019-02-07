



– A Colorado native could make history at the Grammy Awards this weekend. It still hasn’t sunk in for jazz musician Tia Fuller.

“There’s only been one other woman in the category that has been nominated. To be the second nominee as a leader in this category is really an honor,” said Fuller.

Fuller’s album “Diamond Cuts” is nominated for the Best Jazz Instrumental Album.

“I would hope it’s changing the landscape to how jazz is being perceived,” she said about the nomination of a woman of color.

When Fuller found out she was nominated she was shocked.

“At that point I just started bursting into tears. I was almost hysterical,” said Fuller.

But, she never called her parents.

“I said ‘Tia, were you nominated for Grammy?’ and she said, ‘Yeah, dad I forgot to tell you,’” said Fred Fuller, a retired Denver Public Schools teacher and principal.

He who still lives in the same house in Aurora where Tia was raised with her siblings.

Fred Fuller is a second generation musician and passed down his love of Jazz to all of his kids. They frequently play together as a family band.

“To me this is our life. This is our lifestyle,” said Fred.

Tia has traveled the world with her Alto Saxophone. She was a member of Beyoncé’s band for years. Now, along with her own music, she’s teaching at the prestigious Berklee College of Music.

“When she was first learning to play she had such a tremendous sound,” said Fred. “She would just play and be heard and she didn’t need a microphone and I knew something was very special about her.”

The Fullers are in Los Angeles for the awards show. Fred says the outcome doesn’t matter, he’s already a proud dad.

“I can see why she’s considered because she’s exceptional at everything she does,” he said.

Watch the 61st GRAMMY Awards on CBS4 Sunday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m.