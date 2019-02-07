  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:01 PMBig Brother: Celebrity Edition
    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By Matt Kroschel
Filed Under:CDOT, Fairplay, Frisco, Park County, Shuttle, Summit County, Summit Stage

FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4)– A plan to bring commuter bus service to Park County daily from Summit County could be a game changer for both passengers and drivers in that area. The shuttle aims to eliminate heavy traffic from the two-lane mountain road connecting the communities.

(credit: CBS)

Sarah Meggison is a Housing Planner in Summit County and lives in Alma. She says the bus could help her avoid 7,000 miles per year in wear and tear for her truck. For her, it comes down to basic math and a need to get away from being behind the wheel.

(credit: CBS)

“I’ve definitely noticed in the last year traffic is increasing,” Meggison said.

(credit: CBS)

A round trip drive is 70 miles from Fairplay to Frisco. With more people living outside Summit County to find affordable housing, the idea for a daily bus route is being well received as a way to keep more traffic off the busy mountain road.

(credit: CBS)

“You have Breckenridge, Alma, Fairplay, Park County, Summit County, the Summit Stage and CDOT, all coming together to the table.”

(credit: CBS)

The work continues as transit leaders survey likely riders about what times for pick up and drop off would be best. The route is expected to begin this spring with a $2 cost to riders each way.

(credit: CBS)

A similar route to Leadville has grown 800 percent in ridership since it launched.

Matt Kroschel

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s