FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4)– A plan to bring commuter bus service to Park County daily from Summit County could be a game changer for both passengers and drivers in that area. The shuttle aims to eliminate heavy traffic from the two-lane mountain road connecting the communities.

Sarah Meggison is a Housing Planner in Summit County and lives in Alma. She says the bus could help her avoid 7,000 miles per year in wear and tear for her truck. For her, it comes down to basic math and a need to get away from being behind the wheel.

“I’ve definitely noticed in the last year traffic is increasing,” Meggison said.

A round trip drive is 70 miles from Fairplay to Frisco. With more people living outside Summit County to find affordable housing, the idea for a daily bus route is being well received as a way to keep more traffic off the busy mountain road.

“You have Breckenridge, Alma, Fairplay, Park County, Summit County, the Summit Stage and CDOT, all coming together to the table.”

The work continues as transit leaders survey likely riders about what times for pick up and drop off would be best. The route is expected to begin this spring with a $2 cost to riders each way.

A similar route to Leadville has grown 800 percent in ridership since it launched.