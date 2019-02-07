



— Colorado’s House has passed a bill allowing medical marijuana use to treat autism spectrum disorders. The bill had strong bipartisan support, passing 63-0 on Thursday.

The Senate is expected to do the same, and Gov. Jared Polis has pledged to sign it.

Autism spectrum disorders include autism, Asperger syndrome and other developmental disorders whose symptoms range from mild to severe.

Current law allows medical marijuana use for cancer, glaucoma, HIV, PTSD, seizures and severe pain.

The legislation streamlines procedures for minors to be added to Colorado’s medical marijuana registry. It also encourages state research into ovarian cancer, dementia and other medical conditions.

Then-Gov. John Hickenlooper vetoed a similar bill last year. He cited a need for more research into marijuana’s benefits for patients with an autism spectrum disorder.

