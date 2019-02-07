



Two of the Town of Lasalle’s eight full-time police officers are now on leave following their involvement in fatal shootings within the last three weeks.

A second officer was placed on leave Wednesday after firing the shots that killed a 20-year-old man early that morning near the intersection of Highway 85 and Weld County Road 394.

Thursday, a spokesman for the multi-jurisdictional investigative team looking into the incident identified the deceased as Seth Mallard. Online public records show Mallard was an Evans resident.

Another Lasalle officer was already on leave following the fatal shooting of a driver the night of January 16. That driver turned out to be an off-duty Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputy. Conclusions from that event’s multi-jurisdictional investigation have not yet been announced.

Details about the run-up to Wednesday morning’s fatal shooting are also scarce. What police did confirm is that they responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle at the Lasalle intersection, that the shooting occurred at 2:42 a.m., and that Mallard was pronounced deceased at 3:48 a.m.

Online public records show Mallard sent to prison in September of last year for Aggravated Auto Theft convictions.

Mallard is shown as a registered inmate of the Colorado Department of Corrections, though his status reads “Fugitive Inmate.”

The Colorado Department of Corrections has not responded to CBS4’s questions about whether Mallard was released or escaped.

Investigators are asking any witnesses to Wednesday’s incident to call police.