



– A woman who can’t walk or leave her bed somehow disappeared from her home in Aurora. Kyo Miller is 87 years old and was reported missing by her friends in December 2018.

Now, those friends and police are trying to learn what happened to her. Miller lived in a home that she owned with her ex-husband.

Friends of Miller, a married couple, say Miller was bedridden. She had family in Japan so it was her friends who took care of her.

“She needed somebody to help her,” said one of the friends, who didn’t want to be identified.

Miller could no longer walk and was in a nursing home until just over a year ago. That’s when her ex-husband moved her back into her home in Aurora. And then no one could reach her.

“I went a couple times, knocking doors and trying to call. Nothing happened. Nobody answered,” said the friend.

Eldred Miller answered one day and accused her of trespassing.

“He called the police on me one day,” said the friend.

When the police arrived, they confirmed that Kyo was inside but declined to speak to any of her friends.

“We thought as long as she’s in the house and that’s where she wants to be…”

It was unusual behavior for Kyo. The next year was more of the same behavior. In December 2018, her friend received a concerned call from Kyo’s family in Japan.

“Her brother had called, because he hadn’t heard from her for a long time.”

That’s when they called Aurora Police for a welfare check.

The first time police knocked, no one answered. Several days passed and her friend called police for a second welfare check. This time police entered the home and launched a missing persons investigation.

“The second time I called, that’s when they found out more information. That’s what started this.”

Aurora Police say recent information has led them to believe her disappearance is suspicious.

Miller was last known to be living in the home she once owned with her ex-husband Eldred Miller, 72 years old, located in the 3400 block of South Halifax Way, Aurora. Eldred Miller is married to his current wife Galyna Miller, 53 years old.

Anyone who has any information about Mrs. Miller’s whereabouts, or may have any information to share with investigators, is asked to call Agent Szuch at 303-739-6068. You can also call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP where your tip is anonymous and may make you eligible for a reward for up to $2,000.00