



— The snow storm that moved through the metro area on Wednesday left side streets and highways snow-packed and slippery, and the sub-freezing temperatures overnight kept roads icy and slick Thursday morning. The Denver Police Department said it responded to 189 crashes in about 24 hours.

Thursday morning, the police department tweeted that it had responded to 132 crashed on Wednesday.

Good morning, #Denver! For those of you wondering, we had 132 total crash reports yesterday and we’re starting today with just 17. Let’s keep it at 17. There’s still some #snow on the streets, so keep those #SnowGoing driving tips in mind and let’s make it a great day! pic.twitter.com/DIi2rwHo8i — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) February 7, 2019

“There’s still some # snow on the streets, so keep those # SnowGoing driving tips in mind and let’s make it a great day!” officials said.

Police also warned people not to leave their car running unattended to warm it up.

Nevertheless, police reported two stolen puffer cars and two dozen crashes by about 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Rollover crash on I-25 SB just south of Northwest Pkwy #cotraffic #CBS4Mornings pic.twitter.com/1FcE8mWrIy — Andrea Flores (@AndreaFloresTV) February 7, 2019

Slide off on I-25 SB at 144th Ave. Tricky drive north of town #cotraffic #CBS4Mornings pic.twitter.com/pz4vfinBGa — Andrea Flores (@AndreaFloresTV) February 7, 2019

By the end of the rush hour, the crash total for the morning was up to 57.

Well, we got through AM rush hour with 57 traffic crash reports — could be better, could be worse. For those of you barely hitting the roads, let’s all agree to #CommuteCarefully and keep the count at 57. Deal? Deal. #Denver #CoTraffic #SnowGoing pic.twitter.com/alO2H0W9Vo — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) February 7, 2019

Just last week, Denver got hit with snow storms on Tuesday and Thursday that both hit just in time to cause major problems with the morning commute — and lots of crashes.

Denver police said they responded to 62 crashes last Tuesday and 72 crashes last Thursday.