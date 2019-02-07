



– The Denver Police Department has disciplined two officers who handcuffed and detained a journalist who was photographing them as they were dealing with a man sitting naked on a public sidewalk.

The Denver Post reports disciplinary orders show the officers will each be docked two days’ pay for the July 2018 encounter with Susan Greene, editor of The Colorado Independent.

According to the disciplinary orders, the department determined the officers were in violation of police policy for detaining Greene for recording an officer in a public place.

Greene was put in a patrol car and released after about 10 minutes.

Greene says one of the officers initially approached her in a “ridiculously aggressive way” and that both told her to “act like a lady.”

