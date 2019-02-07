



– The latest storm to hit Colorado left a blanket of snow from the western slope to the eastern plains. The following snow totals were reported by CBS4 Weather Watchers. Click here to learn more about becoming a weather watcher.

7.0″ – NE Broomfield (Susan Roth)

7.0″ – Superior (Karen Waligorski)

6.0″ – SW Denver (Levi Adams)

5.8″ – Pinecliffe (Bob Carlisle)

5.8″ – Walden (Mark Russell)

5.5″ – NW Arvada (Robert Peck)

5.3″ – Columbine West area of Littleton (Pam Bostwick)

5.3″ – N of Westminster (Paul Romero)

5.0″ – Lakewood (Ward Atwell)

5.0″ – Thornton (Danny J Martinez)

4.8″ – SW Littleton (Mychele Smith)

4.5″ – Lakewood (George Smith)

4.5″ – Evergreen (Paul Luzetski)

4.5″ – Ouray (Rhonda Palmer)

4.5″ – East of Conifer (Bambi Moss)

4.3″ – Congress Park area of Denver (John Lamicq)

4.0″ – Silverthorne (Mark Mannheimer)

4.0″ – Foxfield (Lori Finch)

4.0″ – Avon (Mike Seguin)

3.8″ – East of Franktown (Phil Curry)

3.5″ – Ridgway State Park

3.5″ – E of Ken Caryl (Mike Berg)

3.2″ – Greenwood Village (April Alsup)

3.2″ – S Aurora (Wayne Gallagher)

3.0″ – Coal Creek Canyon (John Baich)

3.0″ – Boulder (Bruce Knight)

2.6″ – SE Greeley (Bob Turecek)

2.5″ – Silver Plume (Cinthea Fiss)

2.5″ – Fort Collins (Debbie Bidwell)

2.2″ – Pinewood Springs (Geraldine Pearson)

2.0″ – Glenwood Springs (Ray Ciborowski)

2.0″ – West Greeley (Leslie Burns)

2.0″ – Fort Collins (Chris Ruebel)

2.0″ – Severance (Jim Weindorf)

2.0″ – Poudre Park (Boots Jaffee)

2.0″ – N of Sterling (Ken Namuth)

2.0″ – West of Wray (Nancy Rockwell)

1.8″ – NW of Brush (Diane Sprague)

1.6″ – SW Lone Tree (Ron Hranac)

1.1″ – Brush (Larry Giauque)

1.0″ – Burlington (Jeff Yager)

0.3″ – N of Colorado Springs (Steve Bennett)

0.3″ – Peetz (Wendi Oelke)

The following snow totals were reported to the National Weather Service offices in Boulder, Pueblo and Grand Junction.

9.5″ – 6 miles SE of Taylor Park (Gunnison County)

7.9″ – 1 mile WNW of Eldorado Springs (Boulder County)

7.5″ – 3 miles N of Skyway (Mesa County)

7.1″ – 1 mile NW of Broomfield (Broomfield County)

7.0″ – 2 miles W of Louisville (Boulder County)

7.0″ – 4 miles WSW of Pagosa Springs (Archuleta County)

7.0″ – 1 mile N of Genesee (Jefferson County)

7.0″ – 2 miles S of Erie (Broomfield County)

7.0″ – Lafayette (Boulder County)

6.2″ – 3 miles NNE of Broomfield (Broomfield County)

5.9″ – 3 miles SSW Boulder (Boulder County)

5.7″ – 1 mile E of Ken Caryl (Jefferson County)

5.5″ – 2 miles ENE of Denver (Denver County)

5.5″ – 1 mile W of Westminster (Jefferson County)

5.5″ – 2 miles SSW of Gypsum (Eagle County)

5.5″ – 2 miles NW of Frederick (Weld County)

5.4″ – Ouray (Ouray County)

5.3″ – 4 miles N of Northglenn (Adams County)

5.3″ – 1 mile NNW of Louisville (Boulder County)

5.2″ – 5 miles E of Boulder (Boulder County)

5.1″ – 4 miles NW of Arvada (Jefferson County)

5.0″ – 5 miles S of Manilla Village (Arapahoe County)

5.0″ – Edgewater (Denver County)

5.0″ – 10 miles WSW of Cahone (Dolores County)

5.0″ – 2 miles E of Broomfield (Broomfield County)

5.0″ – 3 miles WSW of Wheat Ridge (Jefferson County)

5.0″ – 1 mile NW of Broomfield (Broomfield County)

5.0″ – 1 mile SW of Pitkin (Gunnison County)

4.9″ – 1 mile W of Aspen Springs (Gilpin County)

4.8″ – North Westminster (Jefferson County)

4.8″ – 1 mile W of Northglenn (Adams County)

4..8″ – 2 miles SW of Durango (La Plata County)

4.6″ – 6 miles NW of Denver (Denver County)

4.5″ – 1 mile N of Arvada (Jefferson County)

4.5″ – 2 miles NNW of Broomfield (Jefferson County)

4.5″ – 2 miles NE of Arvada (Jefferson County)

4.5″ – 3 miles NE of Aspen Springs (Gilpin County)

4.5″ – 1 mile SE of Bergen Park (Jefferson County)

4.5″ – Gothic (Gunnison County)

4.3″ – 2 miles E of Edgewater (Denver County)

4.1″ – 2 miles E of Denver (Denver County)

4.1″ – 1 mile W of Firestone (Weld County)

4.0″ – Englewood (Arapahoe County)

3.9″ – 1 mile NE of Evergreen (Jefferson County)

3.8″ – Nucla (Montrose County)

3.5″ – 2 miles ENE of Broomfield (Broomfield County)

3.5″ – Silverton (San Juan County)

3.5″ – 2 miles W of Vail (Eagle County)

3.5″ – Hayden (Routt County)

3.1″ – Denver International Airport (Denver County)

3.0″ – Illif (Logan County)

3.0″ – 1 mile NW of Avon (Eagle County)

3.0″ – 1 mile NW of Ponderosa Park (Elbert County)

3.0″ – 1 mile NW of Brighton (Adams County)

3.0″ – Bear Lake (Larimer County)

3.0″ – 2 miles ENE of Vail (Eagle County)

3.0″ – 3 miles W of Pueblo West (Pueblo County)

3.0″ – 3 miles WNW of Pueblo Reservoir (Pueblo County)

3.0″ – 2 miles NW of Arriola (Montezuma County)

2.5″ – Greeley (Weld County)

2.5″ – 2 miles SE of Penrose (Fremont County)

2.4″ – 2 miles N of Longmont (Boulder County)

2.4″ – 1 mile WNW of El Jebel (Eagle County)

2.0″ – 7 miles NNE of Penrose (Fremont County)

2.0″ – 3 miles ESE of Parlin (Gunnison County)

2.0″ – 1 mile W of Edwards (Eagle County)

1.8″ – 3 miles W of Fort Collins (Larimer County)

1.8″ – 5 miles SSW of Craig (Moffat County)

1.8″ – Carbondale (Garfield County)

1.6″ – 1 mile E of Pueblo West (Pueblo County)

1.5″ – 1 mile NNE Estes Park (Larimer County)

1.5″ – 4 miles SSW of Dolores (Montezuma County)

1.5″ – 3 miles ESE of Montrose (Montrose County)

1.4″ – Glenwood Springs (Garfield County)

1.3″ – 2 miles E of Montrose (Montrose County)

1.1″ – 3 miles S of Castle Pines (Douglas County)

1.1″ – 2 miles W of Rye (Pueblo County)

1.1″ – 2 miles NE of Leadville (Lake County)

1.1″ – 4 miles NE of Phippsburg (Routt County)

1.0″ – 2 miles NNE of Monument (El Paso County)

1.0″ – 4 miles S of Durango (La Plata County)