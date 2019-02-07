



– The winter storm that slammed Colorado on Wednesday has moved east into Kansas. The snow has stopped falling but the arctic air the storm drug into the state will stick around through Thursday.

The combination of icy and snowpacked roadways together with below zero air temperatures and frigid wind chills prompted many school districts to cancel classes and activities on Thursday. The morning commute was far slower than normal in many areas and travel will remain difficult at least on neighborhood and secondary roads throughout the day.

The official temperature for Denver dropped to -11° early Thursday morning at DIA. That is the coldest temperature recorded in Denver since December 2016 when we dropped to -15°.

Officially Denver received 3.1 inches of snow from the storm which bring the total for the season 17.5 inches. That is 11.8 inches below normal through February 7.

Generally speaking, most areas north and northwest of Denver saw more than 4 inches while areas south and southeast generally saw less than 4 inches of snow on Wednesday.