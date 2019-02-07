



With Valentine’s Day quickly approaching, you may be thinking about a last-minute escape for two. If you don’t have a lot of money to spend, you need not worry, as there are plenty of amazing destinations just a short drive from home that will still feel like you are getting away from town for a few days. The trick to saving money this time of year is to avoid the busy ski resort towns, where the room rates get very high and the towns can be very crowded. Instead opt for off-season at one of the other beautiful summer destinations in Colorado. You’ll find you can get an amazing room with lots of amenities for a much better rate.

Arrowhead Manor Inn

9285 US Highway 285

Morrison, CO 80465

(303) 738-8454

www.arrowheadmanor.com

Price: Rooms from $139

Morrison is not a very far drive from Denver, but you’ll still feel like you’ve escaped for a special weekend away for two. This bed and breakfast is a beautiful spot to celebrate Valentine’s Day, an anniversary or any special occasion. You’ll love the amazingly breathtaking views from the hot tub suites, with stunning panoramas of the Colorado evergreens covered in snow. Plus, Arrowhead Manor is just a short drive to The Fort restaurant for an incredibly romantic meal. There are also many other fun things to enjoy during your escape for the weekend, as you’ll be close enough to enjoy any of the entertainment options in Denver, or even catch a show at Red Rocks, depending on the season.

The Broadmoor

1 Lake Ave

Colorado Springs, CO 80906

(855) 634-7711

www.broadmoor.com

Price: Rooms from $195

If you didn’t think you could afford a weekend away at The Broadmoor, you may be surprised to learn how affordable off-season rates can be. Rooms at The Broadmoor often go for as much as $900 or $1,000 per night, but by visiting the hotel off-season and during the week, you will save a bundle. The Broadmoor is known as one of the finest hotel resorts in the state, with so many things to do and see that you’ll never want to leave the hotel grounds. Spring for the Romantic Getaway package and you’ll get a beautiful room with champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries, free access to the Broadmoor movie theater, plus a $60 credit to use in the Lake Terrace dining room, the Ristorante Del Lago or even in-room dining, so you never have to get out of bed. To get the lowest prices, try to move your dates to a weeknight, as weekends and holidays can run a bit higher.

The Cliff House at Pikes Peak

306 Canon Ave

Manitou Springs, CO 80829

(719) 785-1000

www.thecliffhouse.com

Price: Rooms from $115

The Cliff House at Pikes Peak is surprisingly affordable, with additional add-ons that can add a lot to your escape without breaking the bank. Add some chocolate-covered strawberries, crème brulee or an artisan cheese plate to your room for just a few dollars more. Or you can spring for a bottle or two of sparkling wine or Vista Point Chardonnay. Once you arrive, however, you’ll be blown away at the beautiful accommodations in this elegant late 1800s-style hotel with amazing mountain views, two-person spa tubs and much more. Stay at the hotel for some fine dining, venture into Manitou Springs to take in the beautiful sights or head to nearby Cripple Creek for some casino gambling.

Fall River Cabins

1710 Fall River Road

Estes Park, CO 80517

(970) 231-8046

www.fallrivercabins.com

Price: Rooms from $179

Estes Park is always a wonderful escape for anyone looking to get out of Denver for a day or two. There is a lot to do and see here, with plenty of wonderful restaurants, entertainment and shopping. Plus, off-season the rates are very affordable, and you’ll find the town less crowded and easier to explore. Stay at the Fall River Cabins, just two miles east of Rocky Mountain National Park. You’ll find the cozy, country-style wood cabins to be very romantic, with spa hot tubs and fireplaces in each unit. Everything has that rustic, woodsy feel, which adds to the mountain escape that you will enjoy all weekend long.

The Dove Inn Bed and Breakfast

711 14th St

Golden, CO 80401

(303) 278-2209

www.doveinn.com

Price: Rooms from $145

Golden is less than an hour drive from Denver and you’ll love escaping to its stunning views and small-town feel. There are lots of amazing restaurants to check out, some fantastic theater to enjoy and a long street filled with tons of quaint shops, perfect for browsing. Book your room at the Dove Inn Bed and Breakfast and you’ll also have a romantic getaway retreat that is very affordable. You can even add in a special romance package which includes a dozen roses, a box of premium chocolates and sparkling cider for an additional $50. If you want to splurge a little, opt for the Serenity Suite, with an over-sized jet tub for two, cathedral ceilings and, of course, a delicious home-cooked breakfast.

