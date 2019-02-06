SCHOOL CLOSINGSCheck out the list of school closings & delays across Colorado
birth certificate, ONE Colorado, State Capitol, Transgender

DENVER (CBS4)– State lawmakers continued discussions on a bill that would make it easier for transgender people to change their birth certificate to match their current gender. Right now in Colorado, transgender people who want to change the gender on their birth certificate must get a court order for a legal name change.

On Wednesday, lawmakers talked about a proposal to allow people to request a new birth certificate with the gender change.

Advocates say this is a critical step for equality.

“In applying for housing, schools or jobs we are forced to expose ourselves to the same judgement that leaves transgender people living with extreme poverty rates, extreme rates of homelessness and living with violence or worse,” said one University of Denver student.

If passed, One Colorado would allow the state to become the third in the nation to have similar options for transgender people.

