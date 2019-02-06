



– The Denver Classroom Teachers Union says it plans to strike on Feb. 11. Gov. Jared Polis says he is not getting involved in the discussions between the teachers and Denver Public Schools.

The two groups have been going back and forth for more than a year. After failed attempts at negotiations in January, the teacher’s union announced it planned to strike.

They attempted to negotiate again last Thursday night, but ended the meeting early.

On Monday, the state sent a letter to the union saying it respects teacher’s right to strike, but it is working to help both come to an agreement.

