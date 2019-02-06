



A kicker for Vista PEAK Preparatory School in Aurora announced he received a full football scholarship to the University of South Alabama. CBS4 first introduced you to Noah Karwacki in October of 2018.

Karwacki used his field goals to raise money for childhood cancer research. His campaign brought him to 12-year-old Zackary Schultz who is diagnosed with leukemia.

The two instantly made a connection, and Zack was made part of the team the night of the game.

Karwacki ended up raising more than $6,000.