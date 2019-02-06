SCHOOL CLOSINGSCheck out the list of school closings & delays across Colorado
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    7:00 PMThe World's Best
    9:00 PMCriminal Minds
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Childhood Cancer, Noah Ekhoff, Noah Karwacki, Vista PEAK Preparatory School


AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A kicker for Vista PEAK Preparatory School in Aurora announced he received a full football scholarship to the University of South Alabama. CBS4 first introduced you to Noah Karwacki in October of 2018.

Noah Karwacki (credit: CBS)

Karwacki used his field goals to raise money for childhood cancer research. His campaign brought him to 12-year-old Zackary Schultz who is diagnosed with leukemia.

(credit: CBS)

The two instantly made a connection, and Zack was made part of the team the night of the game.

Karwacki ended up raising more than $6,000.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s