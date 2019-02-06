LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Two people were killed during a police chase early Wednesday morning. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s office, the pursuit started just after 2 a.m. at Highway 85 and Daniels Park Road when a car stolen out of Aurora that was speeding fled from one of their deputies.

The car blew through stop sticks at Highway 85 and Highlands Ranch Parkway. It ended up crashing into another car at 2:17 a.m. at the intersection of Santa Fe Drive and Mineral Avenue in Littleton. Two innocent people in that car died in that crash.

Sheriff’s investigators desribed the crash as follows: “Suspect vehicle continued traveling northbound on Highway 85 using the southbound lane at high rate speeds. At approximately 0217 hours, the suspect vehicle was approaching the intersection of Highway 85 and Mineral Ave. The suspect vehicle crashed into an unrelated vehicle traveling westbound on Mineral Ave.”

Deputies said one suspect was taken into custody and the car that was being driven by the suspect was recovered.

Police said a second car that was stolen out of Castle Pines was also involved in the chase. That car was also recovered but its driver hasn’t been found.

Anyone with information that could be helpful to investigators regarding the crash or the location of the other driver in the chase is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s office at 303-660-7579.

The identity of the suspect who was captured and hasn’t been released and so far no details have been released about the two people who were killed.