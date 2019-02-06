  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4)– Shoppers at a King Soopers location in Centennial are urged to look at their recent purchases because of a recall involving refrigerated foods. The store on East Arapahoe is recalling the items because they got too warm.

The items were sold on Monday, Feb. 4 and included bagged salads, salad kits, vegetable dips and packaged guacamole. Refrigerated salad dressings are also part of the recall.

King Soopers says anyone who bought these items are urged not to eat them and bring the items back to the store for a refund or a replacement.

