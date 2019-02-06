  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer wants your help crafting his 10 p.m. sportscast.

Michael Spencer

Michael is taking suggestions via social media for words or phrases to incorporate into tonight’s 10 p.m. news in a segment he calls #WordUpWednesday. The words or phrases can be off-the-wall, funny, or just plain difficult. To take part in tonight’s #WordUpWednesday you can find Michael on Twitter where his handle is @MichaelCBS4 or you can view his facebook page to leave a comment: facebook.com/MichaelSpencerTV.

Make sure to tune in to tonight’s sportscast on CBS4 to see if your word or phrase makes the air!

