After a snowy day, skies will slowly clear overnight into Thursday for the Front Range and plains. The high country will still see snow continue through the day on Thursday, but it won’t be as heavy as it was on Wednesday.

As the skies clear for eastern Colorado, we’re looking at very cold temperatures to settle in. Most of the Denver area will be at or around zero degrees, with wind chills feeling way colder.

If you’re heading out early Thursday morning, wear lots of layers and try to cover as much skin as possible. We won’t warm up much on Thursday, highs will mainly stay in the upper teens and low 20s with clearing skies in the afternoon.