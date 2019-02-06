DENVER (CBS4) – After nearly a week with relatively mild temperatures, winter returns with a vengeance on Wednesday. Plan on a mix of fog, freezing drizzle, and very light snow during the morning commute that will cause wet roadways and dusting of snow.

Later in the morning, the precipitation will be replaced with all snow that will continue through at least the Wednesday evening commute.

The Denver metro area is under a Winter Weather Advisory from noon through 5 a.m. Thursday. Total accumulation for most areas will be 2-5 inches with isolated higher and lower totals. Locations east and northeast of DIA will generally less with 1-4 inches for much of the I-76 corridor east of Hudson and I-70 corridor east of Watkins.



In the mountains, plan on winter driving conditions and possible road closures through Thursday morning.

Snow is really picking up here at the Eisenhower Tunnel. Here’s a brief look at our drive headed back toward #Denver. @CBSDenver #COwx #4wx pic.twitter.com/N7YrolHztU — Mekialaya White (@Mekialaya) February 6, 2019

Accumulation will be highest west of Vail Pass with 10-24 inches for the mountains surrounding Steamboat, Vail, Aspen, Crested Butte, and Telluride. Mountain areas farther east including Summit County and the Winter Park will get less but totals should still reach 4-8 inches above 9,000 feet.

The other story is the COLD. Temperatures will drop through the day on Wednesday and by Thursday morning most locations in Colorado will be in the single digits both above and below zero.