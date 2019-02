BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado’s-own Crocs is moving its headquarters… only 13 miles away from its current spot. It’s been in Niwot since 2004.

Now, headquarters will be in Broomfield.

The company says the new spot is more centrally located for employees and provides easy access to the Boulder turnpike.

Last year, the company closed manufacturing plants in Mexico and Italy in an effort to focus more on online sales.