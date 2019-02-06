



The snow had piled up and the temperatures were plummeting, but Elena Valles wasn’t going to let the weather stop her from her first Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams Event, last year.

“Cancer doesn’t stop in the cold,” Valles said.

The idea behind Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams is to draw a crowd outside Children’s Hospital Colorado and shine lights back and forth with the young patients inside.

“It was our way of supporting kids still going through chemotherapy,” said Elena’s mom, Adriana Lucatero. “Doesn’t matter what the weather is like on Saturday, we’re going to be there.”

Valles was diagnosed with leukemia just days before her 3rd birthday. She went through years of chemotherapy. Saturday will mark three years since her last treatment, and she’s hoping a big crowd will join her to celebrate.

“I’m hoping more people will come,” she said because she knows what it means to the kids in the hospital. “I would think they would be so happy if there’s more people than last year because they would be a part of it. There’s more people to support them.”

The crowd will gather in Aurora on Saturday, Feb. 9, at 6 p.m.

The Girl Scouts of Colorado is accepting new flashlights and sealed glow sticks through Thursday. Those will be handed out to patients in the hospital. Donations can be taken to 3801 E. Florida Ave. Suite 720 Denver, CO 80210.

For more information and to register to attend, http://gscoblog.org/2019/01/elenas-moonbeams-for-sweet-dreams-2/