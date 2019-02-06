



– Snow started falling in the Denver metro area early Wednesday morning and quickly picked up. The falling snow is expected to hamper travel through the evening rush hour and possibly into Thursday morning. That has the Colorado Department of Transportation urging some drivers to take precautions.

The storm will continue to move east through Thursday morning. According to CBS4 Meteorologist Dave Aguilera, snow is expected to accumulate up to four inches with higher amounts in the foothills. Another band of snow will move through the Denver metro area Wednesday afternoon.

The Colorado Department of Transportation is recommending that drivers leave early or stagger travel to keep traffic on the snowy roads moving during the storm.

The state of Colorado is closing offices two hours early.

CDOT will have crews out patrolling and treating main areas before temperatures drop on Wednesday afternoon. Close to 100 plows have been deployed through the duration of the storm. About 110 plows will be out during the heaviest part of the storm, between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

CDOT will focus on clearing the interstates and main streets with the heaviest traffic volumes. Once the storm has stopped, they will move to the state-mandated secondary roads.

Additional Information from CDOT:

Snow will impact today’s afternoon and evening rush hours and will slow traffic. Snow is anticipated to last through tomorrow morning’s rush hours as well. Based on timing of the storm’s intensity between 3 and 5 p.m. today, recommend leaving early afternoon or waiting till later in the evening.

Deteriorating conditions through the day are likely to create tough conditions – roads will be slick through tomorrow morning.

Plows will be fully deployed throughout the storm, but expect speeds to drop as traffic increases along with weather impacts.

It is critical to take it slow, be prepared to drive in winter conditions and stay a safe distance behind the plows and the vehicle ahead of you. Prepare for commute times that could be doubled.

Do not go out unless your vehicle is winter ready with the appropriate tires to drive in the snow.

You should consider leaving your vehicle at home and use the various transit options that are available along the Front Range, including Bustang, light rail and local bus services.

STAY INFORMED: Road and weather conditions are available by dialing 511, 303-639-1111, or visiting www.cotrip.org. Available on the COtrip site are: