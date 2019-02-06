



– A carousel on the 16th Street Mall brought families together for the holidays. Now, it’s helping out those who need a little help.

The 30-foot carousel at the Denver Pavilions was open from Dec. 14, 2018 to Jan. 2. Proceeds from the $3 ticket sales went to the Food Bank of the Rockies.

The donation turned out to be even more important this year.

“This year was a particularly important year because the food bank was strapped a little bit because of our furloughed workers who are in need of a little assistance and a little replenishment for their pantries,” said Gart Propertioes/Denver Pavilions spokesman Mike Sidell.

The $5,000 check represents the equivalent of 200,000 meals for those in need.