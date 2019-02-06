DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s wedding venues offer options for all personalities, budgets and styles. There are choices for the sophisticated bride and the cowgirl looking to wear boots with her dress. Here are a few of our favorite venues. Of course, you can always decide to forgo a venue and get hitched among the beautiful Colorado outdoors.

Della Terra Mountain Chateau in Estes Park

3501 Fall River Road

Estes Park, CO 80517

(970) 586-2501

http://www.dellaterramountainchateau.com

The Della Terra Mountain Chateau is a secluded mountain venue. Only one wedding is hosted at a time to help add to the intimate atmosphere. There are two separate areas, the Devotion Place and the Celebration Place for weddings. The Devotion Place is outdoors nestled within the forest in a breathtaking natural atmosphere. The Celebration Place provides ample room for dancing and dining with an upstairs and a downstairs that are tied together by a balcony that overlooks all the action. Outside, rock water sculptures provide both a relaxing atmosphere and an ideal location for pictures. A magnificent outdoor patio enables the wedding party to take pictures following the ceremony while guests relax and eat Hors D’oeuvres.

Gatehouse (Lion’s Gate Center)

1055 South 112th Street

Lafayette, CO 80026

(303) 665-6525

http://www.lionsgatecenter.com‎

The Lion’s Gate Center in Lafayette offers both the Dove House and the Gate House facilities. Quite a bit is included in the wedding packages at the Lion’s Gate Center, so it’s a great idea for the bride looking for a quick, one-stop-shop. Live streaming video of the wedding ceremony is even provided so guests that cannot attend the event are able to still take part in the wedding. Both the Dove and Gate House were purchased in the 1900’s to become venues for wedding and events. The house and grounds include patios, gardens, a solarium, bar room and garden room.

Bella Sera Event Center

45 Strong Street

Brighton, CO 80601

(720) 937-6337

http://www.thebellasera.com

Having a wedding at the Bella Sera Event Center in Brighton is like have a wedding at a gorgeous Tuscan Villa. The ballroom where guests await the bride is romantic and so is the staircase she’ll travel down before the ceremony. The Bella Sera provides do it yourself and all inclusive packages. The Bella Sera only hosts one wedding per day, providing exclusivity to the party with 8-10 hours of event and set up time. The Bella Sera received a Brides’ Choice Award for 2010 from weddingwire.com.

Stonebrook Manor

650 East 124th Avenue

Thornton, CO 80241

(303) 255-0063

http://www.stonebrookmanor.com

Stonebrook Manor was chosen by The Knot as a “Best of Weddings” 2008 and 2009 pick. The facility provides a variety of both indoor and outdoor sites for couples to say their vows. Extensive landscaping at the private facility right in Thornton provides a number of opportunities for beautiful wedding pictures. There is a diverse variety of wedding packages to choose from in varying price ranges. The Stonebrook Manor offers a number of in house vendors for everything from cakes to photography. It’s a great way to avoid spending too much time shopping around.

Clock Tower Events

1601 Arapahoe Street

Denver, CO 80202

(303) 877-0742

http://www.clocktowerevents.com

If you’re looking for a private, intimate, somewhat unusual place to hold a wedding, Clock Tower Events is a great way to go. Wedding guests get the opportunity to see inside Denver’s historic D & F Clock Tower. It was once home to the popular Daniel’s and Fisher department store until the late 1950’s. When the store was demolished, the clock tower was saved and is now one of Denver’s nationally recognized historic places. The event venue has five floors, two balconies and a very sophisticated atmosphere.

Cherokee Ranch & Castle in Sedalia

6113 N. Daniels Park Road

Sedalia, CO 80135

(303) 688-5555

http://www.cherokeeranch.org

At Cherokee Ranch & Castle in Sedalia wedding goers get to share in the bride and groom’s day with a touch of both magic and fantasy. The Castle was ranked by The Knot as one of Colorado’s best places to have a wedding in a museum. Weddings take place in a Scottish-style castle. There are two different places to get married. Memorial Garden offers a carved stone arch backdrop. The venue’s veranda has spectacular views of Pikes Peak. The castle has a number of unique antiques.

Crooked Willow Farms

10554 Perry Park Road

Larkspur, CO 80118

(303) 681-2209

http://www.crookedwillowevents.com‎

Crooked Willow Farms in Larkspur is an ideal location for a bride looking for a little bit of country incorporated into the wedding. There are a number of site options for a wedding on the 90 acre property including alternative indoor sites for inclement weather. Amazing views of the Colorado Rocky Mountains are offered amid an array of bright red and white barns. Horses are on the grounds offering a unique twist to the formal wedding photo. Brides and grooms can even enjoy a carriage ride during their wedding.