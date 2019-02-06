DENVER (CBS4)– The A Line was suspended for four hours early Wednesday morning when the train collided with a pedestrian. It happened at the Quebec Street and Smith Road crossing for the RTD heavy commuter rail.

Police say that the crash caused some traffic delays in the area. RTD used the “bus bridge” to help A Line passengers get to their destination during the investigation and cleanup.

Investigators determined that the person who died intentionally crossed onto the tracks in the path of the oncoming train.