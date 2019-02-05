



– So far this season the Denver area has officially received 14.4 inches of snow as measured at DIA. That’s exactly half of what is considered normal through February 5.

Fortunately there is snow on the way for Wednesday. Unfortunately the majority of the snow should fall during the afternoon and evening commute on Wednesday causing significant slowdowns and the potential for numerous accidents in the metro area.

Snow totals across the metro area on Wednesday will vary significantly. Some neighborhoods on the south and southeast sides of the metro area may only get an inch while areas north and northwest of Denver could see a half foot or more.

Snow actually starts in Colorado on Tuesday but will be limited to the mountains through at least mid morning on Wednesday. A Winter Weather Advisory starts at 5 p.m. Tuesday for mountain areas above Georgetown for at least 3-8 inches of snow along the I-70 corridor through Summit County. Amounts will be higher farther north including around Estes Park and Rocky Mountain National Park.

Meanwhile mountain areas west of Vail Pass will definitely see the most snow in Colorado with at least 10-20 inches for the mountains surrounding Steamboat Springs, Vail, Aspen, Crested Butte and Telluride.

Be prepared for difficult winter driving conditions, chain controls, and possible road closures in the mountains from late Tuesday through early Thursday.

