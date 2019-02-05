



— The Colorado State Patrol is searching for a road rage driver who caused a serious crash in Clear Creek Canyon. A car landed upside down in the icy creek after being hit from behind on US Highway 6, west of Golden. The CSP said the car went off the road and rolled down the embankment.

Fortunately, the two people inside the car were not hurt.

“Two occupants walked away, literally without a scratch, because they were wearing seat belts,” the CSP tweeted. “It’s no joke, folks-seat belts save lives.”

A tow truck was called to pull the sedan out of the creek.

If you were on US 6 around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday and saw this crash, the CSP wants to hear from you. There was no description available of the vehicle involved but it may have new body damage.

“We’d love to find the person who caused it,” investigators said on Twitter. “And, to reiterate, buckle up!”

Please call *CSP or 303-239-4501 if you have information.