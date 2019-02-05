



– A man who was running on a trail in the foothills west of Fort Collins and was attacked by a juvenile mountain lion wound up killing it through suffocation. That’s according to Colorado wildlife officials who released the necropsy report on the animal.

The attack happened at Horsetooth Mountain Park on Monday afternoon. The man was on the West Ridge Trail when he was attacked from behind. The cat reportedly bit his face and wrist. He also suffered puncture wounds to his arms, legs and back. The runner survived after fighting off the cat, hiking to safety and then taking himself to a hospital.

Officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife said Tuesday morning in a tweet an examination of the animal confirms “the victim’s account that he was able to suffocate the animal while defending himself from the attack.”

“The runner did everything he could to save his life. In the event of a lion attack you need to do anything in your power to fight back just as this gentleman did,” said Mark Leslie, Colorado Parks and Wildlife Northeast Region manager.

Since 1990, there have been 16 injuries as a result of mountain lion attacks and three human fatalities in Colorado.

The runner’s name hasn’t been released.