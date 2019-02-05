TRAFFIC ALERTI-70 WB closed through Glenwood Canyon after rock slide, EB opens
Filed Under:Colorado Springs, Deputy Scott Stone, El Paso County Sheriff's Office, Micah Flick, Scott Stone

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office gathered to remember a deputy killed in the line of duty one year ago. Deputy Micah Flick was shot and killed in a shootout at an apartment complex in Colorado Springs Feb. 5, 2018.

Flick was a husband and father to twins.

(credit: CBS)

He was shot while trying to wrestle a gun away from a 19-year-old who stole a car.

Officers laid a wreath beside his cruiser at the sheriff’s office Tuesday morning.

(credit: CBS)

Flick was one of three officers killed in the line of duty in Colorado last year.

Deputy Micah Flick (credit: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office)

Another deputy, El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Scott Stone was also shot during the struggle. He survived and said that Flick put himself in harm’s way to save lives.

“I would not be here. There would have been a lot more people hurt and people dead if Micah didn’t do what he did,” said Stone.

