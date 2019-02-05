COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office gathered to remember a deputy killed in the line of duty one year ago. Deputy Micah Flick was shot and killed in a shootout at an apartment complex in Colorado Springs Feb. 5, 2018.

Flick was a husband and father to twins.

He was shot while trying to wrestle a gun away from a 19-year-old who stole a car.

Officers laid a wreath beside his cruiser at the sheriff’s office Tuesday morning.

Flick was one of three officers killed in the line of duty in Colorado last year.

Another deputy, El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Scott Stone was also shot during the struggle. He survived and said that Flick put himself in harm’s way to save lives.

“I would not be here. There would have been a lot more people hurt and people dead if Micah didn’t do what he did,” said Stone.