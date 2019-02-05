EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – It has been a year to the day, but the memory of El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Micah Flick lives on. Ceremonies by the sheriff’s office took place at both the jail and sheriff’s headquarters on Tuesday.

Rachael Flick, who lost her husband, spoke of the compassion from other police widows.

“It was a club I never wanted to join, but from what I’ve seen, there is love for the law enforcement community,” she said.

Flick died when an undercover auto theft investigation became violent. The suspect shot several officers and wounded a bystander who is now paralyzed.

This happened just two days after Adams County Deputy Heath Gumm was laid to rest, and some three weeks after Douglas County Deputy Zach Parrish was shot and killed on New Year’s Eve in 2017.

“I am of proud to be a member of law enforcement community as wife, widow and spouse and mother of kids who lost their dads. It’s a powerful place to be,” Rachel said.

The memorials are a reminder of the loss while at the same time a chance to heal together.

As Rachael put it, “We have chosen to put one foot in front of the other… creating new memories.”

She says they will continue to step forward.