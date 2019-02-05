LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– Volunteers in Loveland are stamping a little extra love onto cards just in time for Valentine’s Day! It’s all part of the Loveland Remailing Program.

For the next two weeks, hundreds of thousands of valentines from all across the world are stopping in the city in Northern Colorado, to get a very special stamp with a note from the sweetheart city itself.

“They are taking their time to send you that love through a Valentine that that they are giving you,” explained Janice Gibb, who has volunteered for 28 years. “I just love Valentine’s Day, who could not?”

Behind the popular holiday tradition is a group of volunteers who take the time to stamp each love letter by hand. Within the volunteers is four women, who have volunteered together for nearly 30 years.

“My favorite part is the people and lifelong friends I have made,” said Elaine Phillips, who has volunteered for 29 years. “We have gotten very close.”

You could call these ladies experts. They’ve stamped valentines that were later sent to some very interesting people.

“Every one of the Dodger’s baseball team,” they exclaimed. “We’ve sent one to Oprah, presidents and their families.”

To them, it’s not just a volunteer program. They’ve found love themselves through these life-long friendships. It proves that Loveland’s message of love rings true on and off paper.

“Keep loving your life,” Gibb said. “Don’t make it just Valentine’s, make it all through the year.”

Those cards need to get to the city by Feb. 7. You can send them to:

Postmaster – Attention Valentine Remailing

446 E. 29th St., Loveland, CO 80538-9998