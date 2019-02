GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon is closed due to a rock slide. The slide happened early Tuesday morning.

So far it’s not clear how much damage may have been done to the road.

Crews were waiting for daylight to assess the damage and to see how long the major closure will be in place.

4 HOURS!! That's how long it'll take you to get around the Glenwood Canyon rockfall closure!! I-70 EB/WB is closed in both directions. Your alternate will be Hwys 131, 40, 13. What a way to start your Tuesday. @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/7EJJVK4OXz — Andrea Flores (@AndreaFloresTV) February 5, 2019

Travelers trying to use detours to get around the closure — using Highways 131, 40 and 13 — will be delayed by as much as four hours.