



– Larimer County officials announced Tuesday afternoon they are temporarily closing Horsetooth Mountain Park after a juvenile mountain lion attacked a man. They say they want “to allow for a cooling off period before reopening.”

County officials also say they encountered more mountain lion activity in the area during their increased patrols on trails on Tuesday.

Rangers will decide on Friday, along with Colorado Park and Wildlife officers, whether it is safe to reopen the park to the public.

The man was on the West Ridge Trail when he was attacked from behind on Monday afternoon. The cat reportedly bit his face and wrist. He also suffered puncture wounds to his arms, legs and back.

The runner survived after fighting off the cat, hiking to safety and then taking himself to a hospital.

Officials say he killed the cat by suffocating it.