JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters rescued a cat from a home where a garage fire spread to the home on Tuesday morning. West Metro Fire Rescue crews rushed to put out the burning garage in unincorporated Jefferson County.

The fire broke out just after 10 a.m. in a garage of a home on Garden Road near Indiana Avenue. Everyone escaped the home.

The garage fire spread to the attic of the home.

Firefighters rescued the family cat that was found in a back bedroom. The kitty is okay.