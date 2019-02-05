TRAFFIC ALERTI-70 WB closed through Glenwood Canyon after rock slide, EB opens
JEFFERSON COUNTY

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters rescued a cat from a home where a garage fire spread to the home on Tuesday morning. West Metro Fire Rescue crews rushed to put out the burning garage in unincorporated Jefferson County.

(credit: West Metro Fire Rescue)

The fire broke out just after 10 a.m. in a garage of a home on Garden Road near Indiana Avenue. Everyone escaped the home.

(credit: West Metro Fire Rescue)

The garage fire spread to the attic of the home.

(credit: West Metro Fire Rescue)

Firefighters rescued the family cat that was found in a back bedroom. The kitty is okay.

