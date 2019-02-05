DENVER (CBS4) – New data released by the Federal Aviation Administration shows Denver International Airport ranked as the fifth busiest airport in the country. The numbers compiled reflect traffic in 2018.

Chicago’s O’Hare Airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport and Dallas-Fort Worth International preceded DIA.

Previously, Atlanta held the number one spot before Chicago reclaimed it. O’Hare saw more than 903,000 arrivals and departures last year.