DENVER (CBS4) – New data released by the Federal Aviation Administration shows Denver International Airport ranked as the fifth busiest airport in the country. The numbers compiled reflect traffic in 2018.

(credit: CBS)

Chicago’s O’Hare Airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport and Dallas-Fort Worth International preceded DIA.

Previously, Atlanta held the number one spot before Chicago reclaimed it. O’Hare saw more than 903,000 arrivals and departures last year.

