DENVER (CBS4) – President Donald Trump addressed the nation in his second State of the Union address on Tuesday night. Topics varied from stopping the HIV epidemic to a record number of women in Congress to building the border wall and ending violence at the southern border.
Following the longest government shutdown in history, he also implored lawmakers to “break decades of political stalemate” and “heal old wounds.”
Congress is working on a deal for border security in time for the deadline next week, or face a second shutdown.
Colorado’s legislation responded to Tuesday night’s addresses, including Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO).
Rep. Joe Neguse (D-CO2) released a statement which read in part:
“There are places that Democrats and Republicans agree, including lowering prescription drug prices and rebuilding our national infrastructure. Unfortunately, instead of highlighting places where we can work together, the President returned to his campaign rhetoric of denigrating immigrants, pushing false narratives, and painting the world in stark and grim terms… By continuing to outline reckless foreign policy, the President directly contradicts the advice he has received from his own military and diplomatic experts. By ordering almost 4,000 more troops to the border to greet caravans that never arrive, the President politicizes our military.”
Rep. Diana DeGette (D-CO1) responded to the president’s speech on social media:
Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-CO5) and Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D-CO7) responded to multiple talking points of the president’s including border security.
Rep. Scott Tipton (R-CO3) issued a statement which read in part:
“There is still more work to be done on issues that are critically important to Coloradans and all Americans, like border security, common-sense immigration reform, infrastructure and health care.”
Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO4) echoed a similar sentiment.
Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO6) has not issued a response as of this writing.