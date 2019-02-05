



President Donald Trump addressed the nation in his second State of the Union address on Tuesday night. Topics varied from stopping the HIV epidemic to a record number of women in Congress to building the border wall and ending violence at the southern border.

Following the longest government shutdown in history, he also implored lawmakers to “break decades of political stalemate” and “heal old wounds.”

Congress is working on a deal for border security in time for the deadline next week, or face a second shutdown.

Colorado’s legislation responded to Tuesday night’s addresses, including Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO).

It is time to leave partisan corners and work together on behalf of the American people to move our country forward. Watch my full statement following the State of the Union ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/5u2wm0x8eD — Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) February 6, 2019

Rep. Joe Neguse (D-CO2) released a statement which read in part:

“There are places that Democrats and Republicans agree, including lowering prescription drug prices and rebuilding our national infrastructure. Unfortunately, instead of highlighting places where we can work together, the President returned to his campaign rhetoric of denigrating immigrants, pushing false narratives, and painting the world in stark and grim terms… By continuing to outline reckless foreign policy, the President directly contradicts the advice he has received from his own military and diplomatic experts. By ordering almost 4,000 more troops to the border to greet caravans that never arrive, the President politicizes our military.”

Rep. Diana DeGette (D-CO1) responded to the president’s speech on social media:

If Trump wants to work with us to find real solutions to our nation’s most pressing issues, then we are ready to work with him. But if he’s going to continue to deny climate change, roll back environmental regs and eliminate the ACA, then he’s going to have a fight on his hands — Rep. Diana DeGette (@RepDianaDeGette) February 6, 2019

Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-CO5) and Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D-CO7) responded to multiple talking points of the president’s including border security.

.@POTUS: "Where walls go up, illegal crossings go way, way down." Democrats should stop playing politics with the facts. #SOTU19 — Rep. Doug Lamborn (@RepDLamborn) February 6, 2019

We should be able to find bipartisan agreement on several issues including infrastructure, workforce development & lowering the costs of healthcare. I know @HouseDemocrats are ready to roll up their sleeves and tackle these issues. Let’s get to work. #SOTU — Rep. Ed Perlmutter (@RepPerlmutter) February 6, 2019

Rep. Scott Tipton (R-CO3) issued a statement which read in part:

“There is still more work to be done on issues that are critically important to Coloradans and all Americans, like border security, common-sense immigration reform, infrastructure and health care.”

Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO4) echoed a similar sentiment.

Over the last two years, we have made great strides. Tonight @POTUS reaffirmed his commitment to offer common sense, bipartisan solutions to achieve American greatness. I’m eager to work with President Trump to support our promises to the American people. #SOTU — Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) February 6, 2019

Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO6) has not issued a response as of this writing.