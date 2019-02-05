TRAFFIC ALERTI-70 WB closed through Glenwood Canyon after rock slide, EB opens
Filed Under:Boulder County, Colorado Missing Persons Day, Diane Romero, Juan Jose Figueroa Jr., Longmont, Rita Gutierrez-Garcia


DENVER (CBS4)– It’s been almost a year since Rita Gutierrez-Garcia was last seen. Her family was among hundreds who gathered at the state Capitol for Colorado Missing Persons Day.

Diane Romero wears a shirt with her daughter’s image (credit: CBS)

The ceremony on Monday raised awareness for the 524 people who are currently missing in the state.

(credit: CBS)

Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg read a Missing Person Resolution at the start of the Senate session on Monday. Then, after the session ended, officials and families stood on the west steps as the name of each person was read aloud.

(credit: CBS)

Rita was last seen near a downtown Longmont bar at 2:30 a.m. on March 18, 2018. Investigators have named Juan Jose Figueroa Jr. as a suspect in the 34-year-old’s disappearance. He has been arrested and is facing charges for a separate rape case. He has not been charged in Rita’s disappearance.

Juan Jose Figueroa Jr. (credit: City Of Longmont)

“If you have Rita, just remember she’s a human being, she’s a loving soul. She has kids who need her at home. She’s already missed birthdays and holidays, just let her be with her family,” said Rita’s mother Diane Romero.

Diane Romero (credit: CBS)

