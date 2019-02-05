TRAFFIC ALERTI-70 WB closed through Glenwood Canyon after rock slide, EB opens
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    7:00 PMCBS News: State of the Union 2019
    9:00 PMThe World's Best
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Endangered Places, Colorado Preservation Inc., La Plata County


DENVER (CBS4)– A firehouse in Pueblo could get a face lift thanks to the Colorado Preservation Inc. The organization released its list of the state’s most endangered places.

(credit: CBS)

Gov. Jared Polis was there as the list was announced. He talked about the importance of balancing growth with history.

(credit: CBS)

A small Catholic church in La Plata County made the list, hoping it will be saved. And an adobe ranch home to one of the first governors of Colorado also made it.

(credit: CBS)

Colorado Preservation Inc. creates the list to raise awareness and funds to keep Colorado’s history alive.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s