



– A firehouse in Pueblo could get a face lift thanks to the Colorado Preservation Inc. The organization released its list of the state’s most endangered places.

Gov. Jared Polis was there as the list was announced. He talked about the importance of balancing growth with history.

A small Catholic church in La Plata County made the list, hoping it will be saved. And an adobe ranch home to one of the first governors of Colorado also made it.

Colorado Preservation Inc. creates the list to raise awareness and funds to keep Colorado’s history alive.