DENVER (CBS4) – Fashion trends move so quickly that it’s tough to stay on top of burgeoning trends without breaking the bank. That’s where some smart shopping at your local outlet mall can really save you a bundle. Sure, the trends may be from last season, but you’re still wearing your favorite items from several seasons ago, so what does that matter? Pick up lots of great new clothing, shoes, housewares, music, DVDs, lingerie and so much more, all at fractions of their original prices. Outlet malls are a fantastic way to get the most out of each dollar you spend, even if you do have to drive a little bit outside of Denver to get there. Luckily, there are five great outlet malls located relatively close to the Denver area, so pack up the car, strap on your best shopping shoes and prepare for a day filled with shopping, family and fun.

Denver Premium Outlets

13801 Grant St.

Thornton, CO 80023

(303) 200-3815

http://www.premiumoutlets.com

This brand-new outlet is just 20 minutes outside Denver and located in Thornton. The LEED-certifited building is made of local and recycled materials. You can browse a mix of designer and lifestyle brands like Nike, Levi’s, Coach, Cole Haan, Columbia, Lucky Brand, and Calvin Klein at up to 65 percent saving each day. The mall was inspired by the Rocky Mountains and its outdoor experience allows you to stay in touch with the beauty of Colorado.

Colorado Mills Mall

14500 W. Colfax Ave

Lakewood, CO 80401

(303) 384-3000

http://www.simon.com

While Colorado Mills Mall isn’t strictly an outlet mall, it’s still home to many of the biggest and best outlet stores, along with many new stores and other shopping areas. You can certainly stick to just outlet stores as you shop the Mills, or you can hop between both the outlets and the other stores in the mall, and everything is so perfectly laid out that it’s hard to tell which is which. It’s a huge shopping center, where you can find outlet stores ranging from Neiman Marcus Last Call to J. Crew, H&M, Banana Republic Factory Store, Lucky Brand, Le Creuset, St. John Outlet and many more. One of its best features is the layout of this humongous mall, which is in a large circle, so just park your car and make sure you’ve got your walking shoes on so you can circle the entire mall as you shop without ever having to backtrack to your car.

Outlets At Castle Rock

5050 Factory Shops Blvd

Castle Rock, CO 80108

(303) 688-4495

http://www.outletsatcastlerock.com

This large shopping complex is true Colorado-style shopping and it’s one of the most popular outlet shopping destinations in town. It’s an outdoor shopping mall, so you’re able to get all the fresh Rocky Mountain air, beautiful scenery and fantastic weather as you hop from outlet store to outlet store, with a short break at the food court for lunch. There is a lot to find here, including a Gap Outlet, Saks Fifth Avenue Off 5th, Bose Outlet, Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, American Eagle, Osh Kosh and more than 100 other brand name stores. In fact, The Outlets at Castle Rock is the largest open-air outlet center in Colorado. Make sure to swing by the guest services desk in the food court when you arrive, where you can grab the Outlets at Castle Rock savings card, which will start your shopping trip off with a boatload of savings.

Outlets At Silverthorne

246-V Rainbow Drive

Silverthorne, CO 80498

(866) 746-7686

http://www.outletsatsilverthorne.com

If you’re willing to drive a little further outside of Denver, you’ll be rewarded with an amazing shopping experience. The Outlets at Silverthorne are located near several of the areas ski resorts, with lots of beautiful mountains surrounding each store. It’s another thoroughly Colorado-style shopping experience, as even the stores are designed to fit right in with the ski resort feel. You can relax by the stream that runs through the shopping areas or hop on the shuttle that will take you to each of the three different Silverthorne Villages. While you’re there, choose from stores that include Calvin Klein, Coach, Polo Ralph Laurent, J. Crew, Guess, GoLite, Aeropostale, Chico’s, Eddie Bauer and many more. The Outlets at Silverthorne are also a great place to celebrate, as it even offers a special bridal party shopping package which includes exclusive discounts, free goodies for the wedding party, a tiara and sash for the bride to be and a lot more. Make a weekend out of it and stay at one of the nearby hotels and enjoy a fun shopping getaway with your best friends.

Outlets At Loveland

5661 McWhinney Blvd

Loveland, CO 80538

(970) 663-1916

http://www.outletsatloveland.com

Conveniently located just south of Fort Collins on I-25, The Outlets at Loveland are another great destination outlet shopping experience worth the drive from Denver. It’s a bit smaller than the other outlet malls on this list but you’ll still find more than 40 brand name stores, including Ann Taylor, Nike, J Crew, Under Armour, Gymboree and many more. The location makes it the perfect spot to stop if you’re headed to Fort Collins, Greeley or Estes Park, and a great place for students at the nearby universities to spend some time shopping between classes. Like most of the other outlet malls, The Outlets at Loveland has its own savings club, so be sure to sign up to save even more off your everyday prices at this great shopping destination. Plus, it’s close enough to Denver that you can still make this a day-trip shopping destination.

The original version of this article appeared on CBSDenver.com in 2016 and was written by Deborah Flomberg at Examiner.